Name: Lamborghini 5-95 Zagato

Debut: 2014

Specs: 5.2-litre V10, 562 bhp

Price: £1 million+

Lamborghini has a long lineage of outrageous one-offs and few-offs. The most-recent examples – the Centenario, Veneno, and the new Sian – use the Aventador as their base, pump out insane amounts of power, and cost multiple millions of dollars to the lucky list buyers able to afford them. But you may have forgotten about the 2014 few-off that sent that best-selling Gallardo out in style: The Lamborghini 5-95 Zagato.

Zagato Chic, Lamborghini Fierce

Commissioned by Swiss collector Albert Spiess (owner of multiple Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo one-offs and few-offs) to celebrate Zagato’s 95th birthday, the Lamborghini 5-95 made its world debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este at Lake Como in 2014. Wearing stunning coachbuilt Italian sheet metal, it implements Zagato’s philosophy of "functionalism and rationalism," and was deemed an "instant classic" by its creators at launch. Whether that’s true five years on remains to be seen.

What’s inarguable, though, is how beautiful this car is. The wraparound glass, the double-bubble roof, the dramatic orange finish, and the elegant upgrades both on the front and rear fascia might trick you into thinking this isn’t a Gallardo at all. But it only takes one glance under the bonnet to discover its Lambo roots.

Mechanically, the 5-95 Zagato is a Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera. The 5.2-litre V10 produces a hearty 562 bhp and 398 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all four wheels. It takes the 5-95 just 3.4 seconds to hit 62 miles per hour, and it has the ability to sprint all the way to 202 mph.

One Of Few

Don’t expect to find many of these on the used market, though. Now a “fundamental piece” of the Spiess collection, Lamborghini and Zagato partnered for just a handful of 5-95s in 2014. Though, the final production number remains a mystery. The 5-95 joins the rank of Lamborghini few-offs and is one of the rarest projects to emerge from Lamborghini and Zagato’s storied history. Though, it did eventually spawn a Roadster variant later in life.

Gallery: 2014 Lamborghini 5-95 Zagato