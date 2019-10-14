Porsche hasn't wasted any time. Less than six weeks after the debut of the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, the German automaker is expanding its family of all-electric saloons and sticking to its tried and true nomenclature. Meet the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The new, most affordable Taycan follows the trail blazed by the Turbo and Turbo S, featuring twin electric motors, a two-speed transmission in back, and an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows impressively quick recharging speeds. Every 4S comes standard with a 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, although Porsche will offer the Turbo and Turbo S' 93.4-kWh pack as an option called the Performance Battery Plus. The base battery works alongside twin electric motors producing 523 bhp, while the larger pack comes with 563 bhp.

Regardless of which battery you choose, the Taycan 4S will offer a 155-mile-per-hour top speed and can hit 60 mph in “as little as” 3.8 seconds. For reference, the base Tesla Model S Long Range also tops out at 155 mph and can hit 60 in 3.7 seconds. Considering Porsche's tendency to offer conservative performance, we wouldn't put a lot of stock in the Model S' small advantage.

In terms of range the newest Taycan will cover 252 miles with the standard battery while the Performance Battery Plus gives up to 287 miles, which is more range than the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. For reference, the Model S Long Range will do 375 miles on a full charge.

The Tesla also comes with a price advantage, although the difference here is far easier to swallow than it was when the £115,858 Turbo and £138,826 Turbo S debuted. The base Taycan 4S starts at £83,367.00 RRP, however no UK price was mentioned for the the Performance Battery Plus option yet. Again for reference, in the U.S. it is priced at $6,580 (approx. £5,230 at the current exchange rate). The Model S Long Range starts at £77,700, while the Model S Performance goes for £92,300.

What you'll get for the extra price, of course, should be a sublime, well-rounded driving experience. Porsche hasn't detailed which performance options will be available on the 4S (aside from saying it will retain a three-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers), but if its petrol-powered cars are any indication, the new base Taycan will likely be available with the same suite of high-performance suspension tech as the Turbo and Turbo S, for customers willing to spend the money.

The Taycan 4S will continue to offer impressive charge speeds, with its 800-volt architecture allowing a 270-kilowatt charge rate with the Performance Battery Plus and a 225-kW rate as standard. Porsche hasn't said how quickly the standard battery can recharge, but the optional setup can still go from five to 80 percent in just 22.5 minutes. The entry level Taycan will come with three years of free charging at IONITY and the Porsche Charging Service locations.

UK order books are open now with the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S arriving at dealers in January 2020. We're expecting to see it in person, though, at November's Los Angeles Auto Show.