Why is it important to have the right tyre for the right conditions? Well, the fine folks at BMW created a video that highlights exactly what it looks like when you have the right tyre for conditions and when you have the wrong tyre.

Tyres usually fall into three main categories summer, winter, and all season. All season tyres are not particularly good at one thing which means you can use them all year round but you’re never really getting your car’s optimal performance. Summer tyres are catered to the performance driving and feature compounds catered to warmer temperatures and a tread pattern focused on the grip in dry conditions. Winter tyres, on the other hand, are focused on digging for traction in slick conditions with a compound engineered to perform in cooler temperatures.

Gallery: BMW Shows Summer And Winter Tire Differences With Drag Races

7 Photos

Summer and winter tyres are focused on the best possible performance in specific conditions so when they are removed from their element, the performance shortcomings are shocking. In BMW’s testing, you can see just how much performance a winter tyre gives up to function in cold snowy conditions. The deep grooves and broken up tread patterns are great for digging through deep snow but on a slalom course or drag race, the lack of grip means you’re not allowing your car to perform at it’s best.

Summer tyres are fantastic for unlocking your car’s performance potential on the pavement but once the snow starts falling they quickly become dangerous. Driving on summer tyres in the winter is the difference between making it home safely and ending up stuck or even worse.

BMW’s film shows you exactly why the type of tyre on your car matters. Tyres are certainly not the most exciting part of a car but they are one of the most important when it comes to performance and safety.