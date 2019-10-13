This year, we've been blessed with the introduction of BMW performance SUVs, the X3 M and X4 M. These fast high-riding Bimmers are the first of its kind, and they both carry a bevy of upgrades to distinguish them from the normal versions of themselves. Even better, a more powerful Competition package has been put into the mix, increasing the potency of the sports activity vehicles.

But how fast is the X4 M, really? Well, that's what CarWow wants to find out in this week's drag race. Going up against the X4 M are equally powerful, modern European SUVs that are not shy of power when compared from the Munich-born car, plus a special appearance of an old highly-modified Land Rover Defender.

Gallery: BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M

76 Photos

To put things in perspective, let's do a rundown on the numbers to see how each SUV stack up against each other on paper.

The X4 M on this drag race is a Competition version, which is powered a twin-turbo S58 3.0-litre inline-six that produces 503 bhp and 442 lb-ft of torque. It weighs around 1,900 kilograms.

The other SUV is quite familiar – the Mercedes-AMG G63. It's the heaviest vehicle of the group, tipping the scales at 2,485 kg. The AMG G63 is powered by a twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 577 bhp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Next is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, the coupe SUV can produce 542 bhp and 568 lb-ft of twist. It weighs around 2,300 kg – a bit heavy but not as massive as the Merc.

Lastly, the lightest and the oldest of the group is Bowler Bulldog, which is essentially a modified Land Rover Defender. It's powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 from the Range Rover Sport SVR, resulting in an output of 542 bhp and 516 lb-ft torque.

So, which Euro-SUV wins the drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.