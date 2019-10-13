Production of new Opel Corsa Starts in Zaragoza

Sixth generation of the bestseller is even more modern, efficient, dynamic and attractive

Opel goes electric: Battery electric Corsa-e to follow in early 2020

Zaragoza. The sixth generation of the Opel Corsa is now rolling off the production line at the Spanish Groupe PSA plant in Zaragoza: King Felipe VI of Spain, Groupe PSA Chairman of the Managing Board Carlos Tavares and Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller kicked off serial production of the Opel bestseller at a ceremony with employees and invited guests on Monday.

The sixth generation of the small car is even more modern, efficient, dynamic and attractive than its predecessors. The Corsa is one of the most aerodynamic models in its class and considerably lighter than its predecessor. The weight reduction matches the overall sporty impression – the lightest Corsa stays below the 1,000 kilogramme mark. In addition, there are highly efficient engines with lower fuel consumption and CO 2 values than the best of the previous generation.

“The Corsa is not only one of the most successful models in recent history with sales of around 14 million units in the last 37 years but also a milestone in our electrification offensive. As of early 2020, we will also build the Corsa-e in Zaragoza. The Corsa-e will be the first fully electric Opel “made in Europe”. This is a very clear sign that we are bring the future to the Zaragoza plant with the new Corsa – and that Opel goes electric,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.

The Corsa-e, which comes with an output of 100 kW (136 hp) and an electric range of 330 kilometres (WLTP)1, makes electric mobility accessible to everyone. Together with the Grandland X Hybrid4, the Corsa-e will sound in the electric era at Opel. The brand with the “Blitz” will offer an electric version of every model in its portfolio in 2024 already.