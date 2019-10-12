Today Isuzu announced its latest version of the venerable D-Max pickup. The Chevy-Colorado-based truck gets a full-model update for the first time in eight years, and it’s not too shabby.

The exterior adopts a chunky, rugged demeanor while upgrading its headlights to bi-LED projectors. LED lights are also in effect at the rear, along with an integrated rear bumper. It still slots into the midsize segment as either a Regular Cab, Space Cab, or Crew Cab model. The V-Cross trim is certainly the rough-and-tumble off-road variant, available only in Crew Cab 4x4 guise.

Gallery: 2020 Isuzu D-Max

17 Photos

Inside, the new D-Max is fitted with an impressive array of technology in a fresh, upscale interior. An available 9-inch infotainment screen provides access to everything from navigation to Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and it can be managed through voice recognition for hands-free operation. The driver can shift gears manually with a six-speed, or through an automatic gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels or all four. Safety systems such as blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are also in the D-Max’s roster.

The power comes from a newly developed 3.0-litrе turbodiesel, producing 188 bhp and 332 lb-ft of torque. A 1.9-litre RZ4E turbodiesel four-pot will also be offered, though Isuzu doesn’t have power ratings available for that mill at this time.

Isuzu sends the D-Max to several markets, though Thailand is where the truck shines as the country’s top-ranked pickup. Isuzu’s Thailand arm is actually behind the debut of this truck where pricing has yet to be announced.