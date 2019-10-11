Hot on the heels of yesterday’s substantial preview of the eighth-generation Golf, Volkswagen has now released a video that briefly goes through the front fascia evolution of the car’s seven predecessors. Undoubtedly one of the most important and popular cars in the automotive industry, the Golf has racked up more than 35 million sales, equating to about one car sold every 41 seconds since its launch 45 years ago with the Mk1.

Gallery: VW Golf front fascia design evolution

15 Photos

There’s a lot riding on the new one as it has to fill some massive shoes, so VW wants to tell the whole world 24 October will be the day when the wraps are going to come off the Mk8. In the build-up to the official premiere in Wolfsburg, a new teaser video has been released and it shows a sketch of the car’s front fascia at the very end.

The latest Golf 8 teaser follows seven similar sketches and the corresponding renderings showing how the front fascia design of the hugely popular hatchback has evolved since 1974. VW has refined the car’s face throughout the decades, and it will be a similar story with the eighth iteration of the company’s core model.

Some folks will once again criticise VW for not having the courage to go with something substantially more different, but others will disagree by motivating the design team should not mess around too much with the winning recipe. The formula for taking baby steps has proven to be quite successful for nearly half a century, so why fix something that isn’t broken?

Gallery: 2020 VW Golf teasers

2 Photos

We’re expecting follow-up videos to focus on the rear end design and hopefully on the interior cabin as well since that’s where the major changes will occur in the new Golf. It’s set to eschew many of the traditional buttons and knobs to create a less cluttered cabin with bigger screens from where the driver will access just about all of the available functions and information.