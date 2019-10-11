Jaguar will reportedly move the next-generation F-Type to a mid-engine platform with styling inspired by the 2010 C-X75 concept, but this prototype covered in camouflage from front to rear isn’t the all-new model. Before the engineers move the engine behind the seats, the current coupe and its convertible sibling will go through a nip and tuck to update a car that has been on sale for about six years already.

A couple of test vehicles representing the revised F-Type Coupe have been spotted in a car park in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado USA by our colleagues at The Fast Lane on YouTube. They focused on a prototype that had a single exhaust tip mounted in the centre, leading us to believe it was the base version. Towards the end of the video, we can briefly see a more aggressive-looking car with quad exhaust tips like you get on the F-Type R, but also equipped with a rear spoiler featured on the flagship SVR.

Despite the extensive disguise, we can clearly observe the shape has remained just about the same, so the cars represent a minor evolution of today’s F-Type. It’s a similar story on the inside where the dashboard has been carried over, although there could be some changes to the centre console. The grab handle on the front passenger side gets in the way of seeing what might be an updated infotainment and revised switchgear. A fully digital instrument cluster is probably an educated guess seeing as how premium brands are gradually phasing out analogue dials.

While the engine will remain in the same spot, it is widely believed the 2021 F-Type in top guise will be available with BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 to replace Jag’s supercharged 5.0-litre V8. That engine churns as much as 616 bhp and 553 lb-ft of torque in the M8 Competition. Should those output numbers carry over unchanged, that would make the SVR about 41 bhp and 37 lb-ft more powerful than today’s model.

Jaguar is expected to unveil the refreshed F-Type at some point in 2020, with no official word at this point about whether the rumoured 2+2 derivative is actually in the pipeline.