If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, you’re not the only one. There’s a perfectly logical explanation for this because the futuristic LQ is not an entirely new concept. It was first unveiled by Toyota back in January 2017 at CES in Las Vegas as the Concept-I and now it’s getting an update for the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show. It largely carries over the avant-garde design of the showcar before it, for better or for worse.

The same thing can be said about the interior, although it looks slightly closer to what you’d expect from a production model as the cabin is less wild than the one the i-Concept had. For example, the steering wheel that seemed like it was inspired by a gaming console’s controller has been ditched for a conventional wheel.

Two of the main reasons why Toyota decided to rehash the old concept has to do with the implementation of a SAE Level 4-equivalent autonomous driving system along with something called the “Yui” artificial intelligence system. The latter was conceived to effectively learn more about the driver and make changes to the interior cabin settings based on the driver’s “emotional state and alertness.”

The LQ Concept’s Yui assistant can automatically play a certain type of music depending on the driving environment and also provide the driver with real-time info on topics it knows it would be of interest to the person behind the wheel. Toyota says it will continue to develop Yui and integrate it in other types of products, including smartphones.

Another interesting feature the LQ can brag about is something called the Digital Micromirror Device. Embedded into the headlights, DMD can turn on as much as one million mirrors to project a variety of figures on the road ahead as a way to communicate with other cars and people nearby. We’ve seen something fairly similar before from Mercedes with its Digital Light that can also project various symbols onto the road ahead.

There are also some interesting features inside the cabin where the concept uses OLED panels for the screens, representing a first for a Toyota. Light strips embedded into the floor and roof serve as means of communication with the driver, changing colours when switching from manual to the automated driving mode. It also lights up specific footwells to better indicate which passenger Yui is “talking” to.

Envisioned as a fully electric four-seater concept with about 186 miles of range, the Toyota LQ also benefits from a new type of catalyst coating able to decompose ozone into oxygen on the radiator fan. Doing so means the ozone near the road surface – which is a cause of photochemical smog – is decomposed while the car is on the go. Based on the analysis conducted by Toyota, an hour of drive equates to purifying approximately 60% of ozone contained in 1,000 litres of air. The Japanese marque will continue to perfect the technology and the ultimate goal is to put this type of coating into production commercial vehicles in the future.

We’ll see the LQ concept starting with October 23 during the first press day of the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.