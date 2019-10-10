Hide press release Show press release

BENTLEY LAUNCHES BLACKLINE SPECIFICATION FOR ALL-NEW FLYING SPUR

Striking enhancements to third generation of Bentley’s luxury four-door Grand Tourer

All-new Flying Spur given option of distinctive Blackline specification

Exterior brightware replaced with bold black on model that combines sports sedan agility with modern limousine refinement

Even the iconic Flying B mascot receives the Blackline treatment

Cutting-edge technology and exquisite modern craftsmanship

Driver-focussed Flying Spur designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain

(Crewe, October 10th 2019) Bentley Motors is introducing a striking Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur – the British marque’s driver-focussed, four-door model that combines sports sedan agility with modern limousine refinement.

The third generation of the world’s most advanced luxury Grand Tourer can now be specified with a range of subtle but distinctive features. Much of the brightwork on the exterior of the car is replaced with Blackline trim, helping to create an even more powerful road presence for the peerless Flying Spur.

The exterior brightware incorporated in the Blackline specification includes the iconic Flying B mascot, radiator vanes, matrix grilles, side window surrounds, and lower door and rear bumper blades. The front and rear light bezels, door handles, wing vents and the exhaust outlets also receive the same distinguished, darkened treatment.

Standard fit on the Blackline specification are 21” five tri-spoke alloy wheels, with 22” Mulliner Driving Specification wheels optional. Customers can choose from among 17 standard exterior colours, as well as a further 13 extended range colours at launch.

The Blackline specification has already proven extremely popular with customers of the New Continental GT. Since the beginning of the year, up to 30 percent of all GTs bought, depending on model, have belonged to the Blackline family.

The all-new Flying Spur is a ground up development that combines the highest levels of technology and craftsmanship. The world’s finest super-luxury sports sedan has been designed, engineered and handcrafted in Britain during Bentley’s centenary year.

Flying Spur – New From The Ground Up

Created on an entirely new platform, the world’s most advanced luxury Grand Touring sports sedan blends a bold road presence with world leading interior quality and design, plus innovative customer-focussed technology.

Handcrafted in Crewe, England, the latest generation of Flying Spur pushes the existing boundaries of refinement and attention to detail to create the finest luxury saloon yet.

Bentley’s design team totally reinvented the classic look of its predecessor. The new model boasts a stronger road presence courtesy of its sculpted, more muscular proportions. Unique, cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps and new 22-inch wheels are complemented by an exquisite, retractable Flying B mascot, available for the first time on the modern-day Flying Spur.

Inside the handcrafted cabin, newly designed, supremely comfortable seats are available in 15 hide colours, with Bentley’s ‘Wing’ theme stylised across the dashboard and lower fascia. The ‘floating’ centre console houses a customisable 12.3-inch HD touchscreen and sculpted vents, as well as ‘wireless’ charging for mobile telephones.

The industry-first Bentley Rotating Display gives the driver the option of three different dashboard types, rotating at the push of a button. Three-dimensional, diamond quilted leather door inserts, exclusive new wood veneer options and subtle mood lighting blend together to offer the ultimate travelling environment.

With a totally new and advanced aluminium and composite chassis, the Flying Spur features Electronic All-Wheel Steering for the first time on a Bentley, coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride, plus a host of new Driver Assistance Systems.

Flying Spur’s ample power is supplied from an enhanced version of Bentley’s renowned 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine, combined with a dual-clutch eight speed transmission. The new TSI engine delivers 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft), 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds) and a top speed of 207mph (333 km/h).