We might always complain about not getting enough sun here in the UK, but new statistics might prove otherwise.

That's because last year as many as 2,700 vehicles were reportedly involved in accidents where a dazzling sun was a contributory factor, according to Department of Transport statistics. That makes it the largest cause of accidents when vision is affected by an external factor.

Now, with the sun getting lower as autumn sets in, driving experience provider www.trackdays.co.uk is warning drivers of the dangers of being blinded by the sun during rush hour traffic, and advising of what precautions can be taken, including keeping the windscreen clean, replacing any faulty windscreen wiper blades and making sure the windscreen wash is regularly topped up.

"Dazzling sun can present a real danger to motorists, as highlighted by these latest Government figures," said Imran Malek, operations manager at www.trackdays.co.uk. "Autumn and winter in particular present their own challenges to drivers as the sun is lower in the sky, with even more potential to blind drivers especially early morning, late afternoon and evening."

As well as the sun, visibility for drivers an motorcycle riders is also often affected by windscreens or visors that were dirty, scratched or frosted, the road layout, such as a bend or hill crest, and vehicle blind spots.

"Other simple steps to help avoid being in an accident at this time of the year when dazzling sunlight can present a danger include leaving more room if following another vehicle, using the visor to block out the sun, plus driving more slowly," said Malek.