We’ve seen our fair share of spy shots of the new Volkswagen Golf over the last few months, but these official renderings are our best look so far at the eighth generation of the hugely popular compact hatchback. In typical Golf fashion, the exterior design can be best described as evolutionary, but the headlights have been overhauled and appear to feature a thin light strip that runs across the front fascia.

“More dynamic than ever before” is what VW says about the Golf Mk 8’s exterior styling, while the cabin will represent a dramatic change compared to the outgoing model. We can clearly see it has pretty much nothing in common with the car it’s about to replace, with considerably fewer physical buttons. That’s because many of the controls have been integrated into the touchscreen, which merges with the digital instrument cluster and what appears to be another touch panel to the left of the driver’s display.

Below the infotainment, we could be looking at a touch-sensitive row of controls for the climate settings, while the thin air vents have all been moved lower on the dashboard now that the screen-heavy setup is positioned higher. A minor bump in size and updated MQB underpinnings could free up more room inside the cabin for the passengers and their luggage.

As previously reported, the new Volkswagen Golf will receive its world debut on October 24 and will go on sale in Europe before the end of the year. The five-door hatchback will be out first, with the confirmed estate to arrive shortly thereafter. One body style that’s likely not coming back will be the three-door version due to poor demand, which will also likely be the case with the mechanically related Audi A3 and SEAT Leon due in 2020. In addition, the MPV-esque Golf SV is also dead.

As for the hot hatches – Golf GTI and Golf R – the dynamic duo has already been confirmed for a 2020 release. The former has actually been spied already, while the latter could evolve into a more powerful model if we were to rely on the rumour mill.