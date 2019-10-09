McLaren has struck a deal to return to being a Mercedes customer after its current Renault arrangement ends next year, which will end a six-season spell apart for the two former partners.

Since it stopped using Mercedes engines McLaren has failed to score a podium and its winless run stretches back to 2012, but Wolff believes McLaren's progress and F1's rule changes in 2021 could present Mercedes with a serious challenge.

Wolff said: "A new era is going to start in 2021 with compressed grids, with more competition, and we believe that from a PU side there is more learning for us in this exercise, with more competitive customers adding to the two [Racing Point and Williams] that we have.

"And we rate McLaren strongly. The steps that Zak [Brown, McLaren F1 CEO] and Andreas [Seidl, McLaren team principal] have initiated certainly look very promising.

"The advantages outweigh the potential deficits of fighting a hard competitor like McLaren in the future."

McLaren split from Mercedes, initially to Honda, because it did not believe it could challenge the works team in the V6 turbo-hybrid era.

Two years ago, when McLaren and Honda separated, Mercedes was not interested in reviving its old partnership.

Wolff only said "the situation has changed a little bit", though McLaren's position as an established midfield team now may be a factor in that – as the tables here show McLaren's dramatic slump as Mercedes' works team has thrived in the current engine era.

MERCEDES VS McLAREN