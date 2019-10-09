Once upon a time, long before it was a producer of electric luxury cars, Polestar was the performance and racing division of Swedish carmarker Volvo.

Now in a move reminiscent of its old days Polestar has announced the addition of a 'Performance Pack' for its Polestar 2 SUV.

The all-electric fastback comes with a 300 kW drivetrain with all wheel drive and 78 kWh of battery capacity. The performance pack adds four-piston Brembo brakes, adjustable Öhlins dampers and 20-inch forged alloy wheels, complemented by gold seatbelts and valve caps.

The additions come in at just £5,000, with roll out beginning in Europe before North America and China which will follow later.

"We spent a lot of time obsessing over the finest details of the Performance Pack chassis set-up to find the car’s sweet spot; we call it the 'Golden Ride' – Comfortable but focussed, we want you to feel positively connected to the road, the car alive and communicative, but balanced and predictable," said Polestar chassis development chief Joakim Rydholm. "It really is unlike most electric cars. It feels Polestar."

Polestar chief executive Thomas Ingenlath added: "The Performance Pack allows us to take Polestar 2 driving dynamics to the next level. Some highly specialised additions, tuned by our engineers, deliver an even more engaging and unique Polestar experience."

Interested customers can reserve Performance Pack-equipped models now with a fully refundable deposit. Deliveries are set to begin next year.

All Polestar cars can even be purchased online, but the company still offeres an in-person buying experience. It will be opening

With a digital retail model, all Polestar cars will be purchased online and directly from Polestar3. The brand will be opening 'Polestar Spaces' where product specialists will be able to assist customers with product information and test drives.

These spaces will be situated in inner-cities, and the first is set to open this year with more following in 2020.