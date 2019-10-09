GEM Motoring Assist is urging drivers to keep safety in mind when travelling on motorways.

The road safety and breakdown specialists are also calling for a halt in the rollout of 'Smart Motorways', saying that a proper safety review needs to take place and sufficient refuge areas need to be provided.

"Motorways may be the fastest roads we use, but they are statistically also the safest; and there are fewer collisions on motorways than on other roads," said GEM road safety officer Neil Worth. "However, the high speeds used on motorways mean that when there is a crash, it is likely to be more serious. That’s why on average around one in 50 motorway collisions is fatal, compared with one in 70 on all other roads."

“We are also asking ministers and highways authorities specifically to call a halt to their rollout of smart motorways across the country until a proper review of safety has been completed and adequate refuge areas provided for drivers," he added. "In order to maximise safety, we also urge drivers to ensure they know the rules and signs relating to smart motorways, which are becoming more commonplace."

GEM also called out the Highway Code, saying that despite the rapid influx of Smart Motorways, where the hard shoulder is replaced by designated refuge areas at regular intervals, it has yet to include advice on how to handle them.

"Understanding how a smart motorway works, and knowing what to do if you are unfortunate enough to experience a breakdown in a stretch of smart motorway, could well prove a lifesaver," said Worth.

GEM has also provided a list of tips to keep you safe on motorways: