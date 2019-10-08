Hide press release Show press release

ENHANCED FORD S-MAX AND GALAXY ARE MORE STYLISH, COMFORTABLE AND BETTER CONNECTED THAN EVER

Ford enhances S-MAX and Galaxy models with more distinctive exterior design and alloy wheel options

S-MAX and Galaxy offer 18-way adjustable seats, tested by doctors and recommended to alleviate back pain

Introduction of FordPass Connect on-board modem technology enables connectivity for up to 10 devices and new Local Hazard Information functionality

S-MAX and Galaxy enhanced to offer fuel-efficient 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Pre-Collision Assist to help detect vehicle and pedestrian obstructions earlier now standard across both ranges

DUNTON, Essex, 8 October 2019 – Ford has announced enhancements for the stylish S‑MAX sports activity vehicle and spacious Galaxy people mover, delivering even more distinctive design, greater comfort and improved connectivity for drivers and passengers.

New Ford S-MAX and Galaxy models are now more easily distinguished with unique front-end designs. Driver and front passenger seats available on S-MAX can be adjusted in 18 ways for maximum support – contributing to even more comfortable journeys and earning the seal of approval from the leading spinal health organisation Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (AGR) – the German Campaign for Healthier Backs.

FordPass Connect on-board modem technology is also now offered for both the S‑MAX and Galaxy for the first time. FordPass Connect turns the models into mobile WiFi hotspots with connectivity for up to 10 devices, and enables new Local Hazard Information that can inform the driver of hazardous situations in the road ahead before they become visible to the driver or vehicle sensors.

“The invaluable connectivity delivered by our FordPass Connect technology helps make life simpler and less stressful for S‑MAX and Galaxy customers whether they’re driving, working or relaxing,” said Roelant de Waard, Ford’s European Marketing, Sales and Service vice president.

Ford’s S-MAX and Galaxy models were last year enhanced to deliver even greater fuel efficiency, performance and refinement, with Ford’s sophisticated 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine offered in 150PS and 190PS outputs an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission option; and available driver assistance technologies including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go functionality.

Retaining their sleek front profiles, enhanced S-MAX and Galaxy models feature a revised upper front facia and unique combinations of grille and lower fascia designs for more distinctive style. Highlights include:

Bright chrome upper grille and foglamp surrounds

A unique honeycomb upper grille with a black surround, and black foglamp surrounds for Ford Performance-inspired S-MAX ST‑Line models

Unique “flying V” signature upper grille with a satin chrome surround, and satin chrome foglamp surrounds for upscale S-MAX Vignale

New optional 19” 5x2 Premium Luster Nickel alloy wheels are available on both S-MAX and Galaxy.

Greater comfort on the move

New 18-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats available for S-MAX and Galaxy Zetec and Titanium variants can help provide relief for back pain-sufferers on the road, having achieved recognition from the AGR’s independent testing committee of medical experts.

To obtain the AGR seal, the seat must be able to adapt to the person in their sitting position, rather than the person adapting their position to the seat. Adjustment includes height, length and inclination, in addition to back, neck and thigh support. The four-way lumbar adjustment is controlled electronically from a switch on the seat’s side.

S-MAX and Galaxy continue to offer optimised comfort, flexibility and versatility with up to 32 seating and load-space combinations, as well as innovative Easy Fold Seats for the second and third rows. The system enables each rear seat to be folded flat from a push-button control panel in the bootspace. A Power Raise function is also available for Galaxy third row seats.

FordPass Connect for enhanced connectivity

In addition to enabling WiFi hotspot capability, optional FordPass Connect technology allows a range of convenient features via the FordPass mobile app, including Vehicle Locator; Vehicle Status that checks fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more; and remote Door Lock Unlock.

New Local Hazard Information functionality – enabled by the FordPass Connect on-board modem – can inform drivers of a hazardous situation on the road ahead, even if the incident is not visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles.

Local Hazard Information notifications are delivered independent of sat-nav, based on up-to-the minute data provided by HERE Technologies – sourced from local authorities, emergency services, and driving data from other vehicles connected to “the cloud”.

Notifications of hazards including road works; broken down vehicles; animals, pedestrians and objects in the carriageway; and even hazardous driving conditions are delivered to the vehicle over-the-air, giving drivers advanced warning of developing situations beyond their field of vision.

Effortless performance and convenience

Available for the Ford S-MAX and Galaxy with 150PS and 190PS power outputs, the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine delivers the power, torque and driving performance of a larger capacity engine alongside the fuel efficiency and low CO 2 emissions synonymous with a smaller engine capacity.*

The available eight-speed automatic transmission – controlled using a stylish and ergonomic rotary gear shift dial – has been engineered to further optimise fuel efficiency and deliver responsive performance and smooth, swift gearshifts. A six-speed manual transmission is also offered for S-MAX and Galaxy models.

Available advanced S-MAX and Galaxy comfort and convenience technologies include ACC with Stop & Go. Enabled by the eight-speed automatic transmission, the system helps drivers maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead, including bringing the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic and automatically pulling away if the stopping duration is less than three seconds. In line with their large car Ford Mondeo stable mate, new Ford S-MAX and Galaxy also offer Pre-Collision Assist as standard. If a potential collision is detected, an alert sound is emitted and a warning message displays in the message center. If the driver’s response is not sufficient, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) will precharge to provide full responsiveness when the brakes are applied – culminating in brakes being applied in the absence of any corrective action.

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system is also offered, enabling S-MAX and Galaxy drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands. Supported by an 8-inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 is compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ at no additional cost.

The enhanced Ford S-MAX and Galaxy models are available to order now from £30,490 and £33,210 respectively.