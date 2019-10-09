The Black Edition vehicles get extra styling touches and top tech.

Volkswagen has launched two new special-edition variants of its Amarok, adding black trim and a range of upgrades to the popular pick-up truck.

Based on the range-topping Highline model, but offering a range of extra goodies, the special versions are called Black Edition and Aventura Black Edition. As you might expect, the Aventura variants are the more expensive of the two, offering a more comfortable interior and a more powerful engine as standard.

More on the VW Amarok:

vw amarok pickup abt tune VW Amarok by Abt pushes diesel V6 to 302 bhp
volkswagen amarok aventura VW Amarok special edition goes upmarket for less than £40k

The ‘basic’ Black Edition, though, still gets plenty of power. It’s equipped with a 3-litre V6 diesel engine as standard, and that pumps out 201 bhp, which is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. However, customers can also choose a more potent 255 bhp version of that same 3-litre diesel engine.

2016 Volkswagen Amarok facelift

Externally, the Black Edition is set apart by its 20-inch black Talca alloys, a black styling bar across the back of the cab and black rear bumpers. The vehicle also gets black side bars, black fog light frames and a black trim strip on the grille.

And that darkened theme continues inside, where there’s black headlining on the roof and a glossy black decorative insert on the dashboard. The cabin also gets a Discover Media Navigation system with European map data and an off-road information display, while the driver benefits from automatic windscreen wipers.

All that comes with an asking price of £34,835 plus VAT, which is the standard pricing format for pick-up trucks designed for use by businesses. For private buyers, though, that equates to £42,885 on the road. The more powerful version, however, costs £38,465 plus VAT, or £47,241 for private customers.

Volkswagen Amarok Black Edition

Spending £40,995 plus VAT (£50,277), meanwhile, will buy you the Aventura Black Edition. That vehicle comes with a Nappa leather interior, Ergo Comfort front seats with electric adjustment and a leather multifunction steering wheel with gear shift paddles. Power folding wing mirrors, front fog lamps and a front underbody guard are also included, along with underbody cladding and load compartment protective coating.

As an option, customers can spend £2,420 on matt paint, which VW says is 24 percent cheaper than it ordinarily would be, while Mountain Top roll covers for the load bay are also available. Priced at £1,665, the covers come fitted to the vehicle.

The Black Edition and Aventura Black Edition Amaroks are already available to order from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Model prices

Model

Basic RRP
exc VAT

Total RRP
inc VAT

OTR RRP
exc VAT

OTR RRP
inc VAT

Amarok Black Edition 204PS

£34,835

£41,802

£35,790

£42,885

Amarok Black Edition 258PS

£38,465

£46,158

£39,420

£47,241

Amarok Aventura Black Edition

£40,995

£49,194

£41,950

£50,277