For a brief period of just four years, Audi produced a V12 version of the first-generation Q7. Between 2008 and 2012, the Q7 V12 TDI was the only 12-cylinder diesel production car in the world and one of the most powerful SUVs on the market. With the second generation model, the Ingolstadt-based automaker discontinued the gargantuan engine and its spiritual successor, the SQ7, received a twin-turbo V8 diesel. We’ve always wanted to see the two go against each other and a new video from AutoTopNL on YouTube finally gives us that chance.

It’s important to say that this is not a traditional drag race. Instead, the folks from the channel take the two cars for a ride separately and perform a few acceleration and top speed tests on the German Autobahn. Before you head to the video, let’s take a quick look at the performance numbers of the two monster SUVs. Starting with the Q7 V12 TDI, it uses an engine that’s derived from the Audi R10 TDI race car. It’s a 6.0-litre twin-turbo mill, good for 500 bhp and 738 pound-feet of torque.

Against it, the new SQ7 puts to use a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo diesel with 429 bhp and 664 lb-ft of torque. While these figures are a bit down compared to the V12 TDI, the SQ7 is actually slightly faster in the 0-62 miles per hour. On paper, the newer performance model does the sprint in 4.8 seconds versus 5.0 seconds for the most powerful first-gen Audi Q7. Given that, you might be surprised by the results in the video above but let’s not underestimate the fact that the Q7 V12 TDI is heavier and this particular example has more than 124,274 miles on the clock.