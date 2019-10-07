The Mercedes SL defined the way sports cars were made and after 6 generations continues to impact car design. The SL became a legend as soon as it debuted during the 1952 racing season where it won 4 races in 5 entries. The production cars that followed became legends in their own right developing into aspirational cars coveted by all car enthusiasts.

Our friends over at Budget Direct Car Insurance took a look the SL's interiors to see just how much has changed across all six generations, and as it turns out, over the course of 50 years, quite a lot. There may be digital displays and automatic transmissions now, but the star on the centre of the wheel remains the same.