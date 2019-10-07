German actor Michael Fassbender wants to race at Le Mans, a dream shared by so many yet achieved by so few. Fassbender is an avid racing fan who wants to take his passion for motorsport and attempt to compete at the very highest level of racing. Porsche announced via a cinematic trailer that a YouTube video series documenting Fassbender’s quest will premiere on October 11th with subsequent videos premiering on a weekly schedule.

A seat on Porsche’s Le Mans racing team is hard to achieve, no matter who you are. It takes incredible skill and determination to represent this hugely successful brand at Le Mans and Fassbender is doing everything he can to fulfil his dream. This incredible multi-part series will show you just how hard it is to achieve racing glory at Le Mans.

Currently, Fasbender races in the Porsche Super Sports Cup in Germany where he drives the #93 911 GT3 Cup for the Manthey Racing Team. Prior to his season racing for Porsche, Fassbender took part in a Ferrari backed race Ferrari Challenge series where he saw great success obtaining 5 podiums and 1 win in the 11 races he entered. Not a bad record for an avid racing fan who had no prior racing experience.

Making the jump from manufactured back spec racing series to the daunting challenge of Le Mans won’t be easy. Based on the trailer it certainly hasn’t been a walk in the park for Fassbender. Crashed cars, long days, and tons of practice stand between one man and his quest to take on the world’s most legendary race.

Porsche has not revealed how many episodes are planned for this series or even how long an episode will be. We’ll have to wait until the premiere of the first episode on October 11th to finally get some answers.