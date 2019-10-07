It was only about a month ago when Volkswagen introduced a slightly revised corporate logo and now some of the company’s other badges are getting a facelift. The most exciting of them all – R – is receiving a nip and tuck as part of the company’s attempt to signal a fresh start for the performance brand. According to VW, the revised avatar is “more modern, distinct, and sleek” than the logo you’re used to seeing on a Golf R or on other older performance models such as the Scirocco R, Passat R36 or the Touareg R50. Here’s what VW has to say about its swanky new R logo:

“The new company logo is characterised by the pristine line width and a clearly horizontal arrangement featuring dynamic curves. Moreover, the prominent diagonal line serves as a stark contrast, thus underscoring the brand’s overall progressiveness. The elongated R creates a broader, more powerful impression and defines Volkswagen’s commitment to performance and exclusivity.”

VW currently has two R-badged models in its global portfolio, the Golf R and the T-Roc R. The former will switch to a new generation at some point in 2020 while the latter is a recent addition to the lineup. The hot compact crossover goes up against Audi’s SQ2 and BMW’s X2 M35i with 296 bhp, all-wheel-drive, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

There are unconfirmed reports about a potential expansion of the R catalogue to include an Arteon R and even a Touareg R, but we’d take these rumours with the proverbial pinch of salt. It is believed the high-performance fastback would use a newly developed turbocharged VR6 engine with more than 400 bhp, but nothing is official at this point.

Getting back to the revised badge, VW is also making some changes to the all-show-without-the-extra-go R-Line logo. We’re going to see it first on Friday, October 11, with the debut of the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line in the United States. Previewed in March 2018 by a namesake concept, the crossover will essentially be a shorter version of the standard Atlas with a slightly sloped roofline and only five seats. We have already driven a prototype and we’ve found it to be quite similar to its big brother, albeit a tad more agile.