As you all know by now, we love toys, especially Lego sets, as we believe that love for cars starts at a very young age. I, for one, started to build my own car by the age of eight, from random Lego pieces that are nowhere looking near the real thing. But I was happy with my work because that's how precious a child's imagination is.

It's a different story nowadays, however. Those who would like to build a car using a Lego set can buy pre-fabricated sets with pieces exacting to what's printed outside the box. Year after year, these Lego sets come closer to the real thing. In fact, some cars have even been leaked prior to their official debuts through their Lego sets (looking at you, Land Rover Defender).

Gallery: Lego Speed Champions Jaguar I-Pace & Formula E race car

5 Photos

With that said, Lego has announced the newest addition to its Speed Champions series – the Lego Speed Champions Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing GEN2 Car & Jaguar I-Pace eTROPHY. The set features Jaguar’s latest innovation in electric vehicle technology in partnership with the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team, The Brothers Brick reported.

Apart from having the award-winning Jaguar I-Pace in this twin Lego Speed Champions pack, the set will also have something new in terms of design. For this one, Lego Speed Champions will have its first-ever 8-stud wide design. Of note, all Speed Champions sets come with a 6-stud design, which makes the toy look a bit narrow than the real thing.

On top of that, a 6x12 modified plate will be made available to allow adjustment in size. With this, two mini figures can fit in front of the car (on the Jaguar I-Pace), which in turn brings us closer to the real thing. Other elements added are 3×2 wedge plates and 6-stud wide windscreen.

The Lego Speed Champions Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing GEN2 Car & Jaguar I-Pace eTROPHY (set 76898) will be available starting January 1, 2019. Piece count and pricing are yet to be announced by Lego.