What happens when you have the famed Portimao racetrack all to yourselves and the sun has set and the crowds have disappeared? Well, you can frankly do whatever you want. Which is exactly what the guys over at Top Gear have done in this video. As part of their filming for the 2019 Top Gear Performance Car Of The Year, they've got their hands on a trio of fantastic cars: the Porsche 935, a McLaren 720S Spider, and a Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro. The night is still young and there's still rubber to burn, so how about a good old drag race?

Gallery: Porsche 935, AMG GT R Pro, 720S Spider Drag Race

5 Photos

First on the line is the stunning Porsche 935. A track-only tribute car to the original 935/78, this 2019 rendition is limited to just 77 units, with production already beginning since July of this year. Based on the 991 GT2 RS, it takes a lot of elements from other racing and production cars in the Porsche lineup, as well as sporting a 700-bhp, twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six. Oh, and let's not forget the massive aerodynamics and diet program at just a bit over 1,360 kg. Needless to say, this is also the most expensive car here.

Next up we have the McLaren 720S Spider, the brand's flagship convertible supercar. Under the bonnet is a potent twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that's good for 710 bhp; a fitting challenger against the Porsche. The McLaren also has more torque than the Porsche, with 568 lb-ft compared to the 935's 553 lb-ft. The McLaren is heavier, however, tipping the scales at 1,470 kg.

Lastly, we have the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, and it honestly seems like a filler against this lineup. The heaviest at 1,574 kg and generating the least amount of horsepower at 577 bhp and with just 516 lb-ft of torque, the AMG is an amazing car in its own right, but can it still keep up with the faster pair? Who will win? The race car, or one of the two production cars?