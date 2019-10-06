Now anyone can now afford Chris Harris's favourite cars.
In light of Top Gear’s massive success with the 2019 Season, the hugely influential brand will join forces with LEGO to develop new LEGO car sets for all ages of automotive enthusiasts. The hope is that more car-focused Lego sets will get the younger generation interested in cars and hopefully watching Top Gear.
The most recent season of Top Gear featuring Chris Harris, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, and Paddy McGuinness is by far the most successful rebirth of the Top Gear series. According to the BBC, Top Gear is BBC Two’s biggest show so far in 2019. This new series saw Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness join Chris Harris, a Top Gear Veteran, as co-hosts.
Top Gear’s heritage runs deep thanks to its 42 years of broadcast history. According to the BBC, Top Gear reaches over 350 million viewers globally across over 200 territories making it the world’s most viewed factual program.
Thanks to the massive reach of Top Gear it would only make sense for LEGO to partner with this powerful brand to share its new car-centric sets with a global audience. Jason Easy, Head of Licensing UK, BBC Studios said: “We are extremely excited to have partnered with LEGO Technic. Both brands enjoy a very close relationship with their fans, it’s certainly a natural fit for both and we’re really looking forward to seeing the LEGO Technic Set hit the shelves next year.”
For those not familiar, Lego Technic sets take the art of LEGO cars to the next level. Not only do these sets look just like the production cars, but they also feature working engines, transmissions, and differentials. This attention to detail is enough to stun car and LEGO enthusiasts of any age.
Although there’s no word on exactly what cars will be featured in these collaborative sets, we’re very excited to see what these two imaginative brands will come up with.
The Top Gear brand also has a proven-track record in consumer products, with the world’s biggest monthly motoring magazine, DVD’s, books and gaming, plus the Top Gear website that attracts 4.5 million unique users per month. Top Gear’s Social media platforms include profiles on YouTube with 2.2 billion video views and 6.7m subscribers, 21 million global fans on Facebook, 2 million followers for Twitter and 3.5m on Instagram, its fastest growing social profile.
The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide.
Eloise Bradley, Senior Licencing Manager, The LEGO Group said:“Bringing LEGO Technic and BBC Top Gear together will be a dream come true for car fans all over the world. We’re looking forward to working with BBC Top Gear to bring some amazing innovative engineering to life – stay tuned!”
