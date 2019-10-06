The R34 Nissan GTR is a legend among car enthusiasts and represents one of the greatest cars ever built by Nissan. Among the legendary R34 Nissan GTRs there is an elite group of just 18 cars that received special attention from Nissan’s NISMO tuning arm known as the Z-Tunes. Within this group of extremely rare Z-Tune GTRs only two examples exist in the superb Midnight Purple III colour and today we’re going to watch one of them get a detail.

In case you’re not familiar, the R34 Nissan GTR represents the last of the old GTRs. Today’s R35 GTR may be faster but it is a massive departure from the GTRs of the past. The R34 was the last generation of GTR to use the legendary RB-Series straight-6 engine which was a darling of the tuner community.

Gallery: Detailing ‘World’s Most Expensive’ Nissan GT-R R34 Z-Tune Is Relaxing To See

The R34 was produced from 1999 to 2002 and signified a brief end to the GTR nameplate before the R35 launched in 2007. The short R34 production run saw several high-performance variants that elevated the GTR to new levels of performance and scarcity. After the 3-year production run a final factory effort to build the ultimate GTR was born and the resulting cars were known as Z-Tunes.

The Z-Tune cars were built on used R34 GTRs purchased by Nissan in the V-Spec trim with less than 18,000 miles on the clock. The base cars were stripped down by Nismo and 17 of the 18 Z-Tunes were resprayed in a special edition colour dubbed Z-Tune Silver. The only outlier was left in its Midnight Purple III colour making it a 1 of 1 and the absolute rarest R34 GTR in the world.

The Z-Tune GTRs were powered by the legendary RB28DETT engine which produced 500 bhp and screamed to an 8,000rpm redline. The Nismo engineers used new IHI turbochargers and a bored and stroked version of the R34’s RB26DETT engine block. To complete the Z-Tune package Nismo added larger Brembo brakes, vented bodywork, and Sachs dampers.

The GTR in today’s video is one of those original elite Z-Tune R34 GTRs that received a recent restoration. During the restoration, the car was painted Midnight Purple III instead of the original Z-Tune silver making it one of only 2 R34s in this incredible combination.