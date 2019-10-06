The pickup truck, known for its reliability, powerful engines with enough torque to power through any terrain, impressive and incredibly practical rear bed, and the ability to do almost any job required by its owner. But that doesn't matter in the latest video by the guys over at carwow. No, for them, finding the ultimate pickup is by speed, braking distance, and impressive quarter-mile times.

Gallery: Ford Ranger Raptor Drag Races F-150 Raptor, Amarok, X-Class

5 Photos

In the video above, you'll get to see Ford's Ranger Raptor, the performance oriented Ford Ranger, go up against an impressive lineup of pickup trucks. The Ford Ranger Raptor comes into the ring with a 2.0-litrе turbodiesel four-cylinder mill that makes 211 bhp and 369 lb-ft of torque, and it's humble beginnings as an ordinary Ranger are hidden behind wider arches, a heavy-duty suspension setup, and bigger wheels and tyres.

Then there's the bigger brother of the Ford Ranger Raptor, the Ford F-150 Raptor, with it's naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 that makes 411 bhp and 431 lb-ft of torque. Next up is the duo from Germany, with the Volkswagen Amarok wielding a 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 with 258 bhp and 428 lb-ft of torque, and the Mercedes-Benz X-Class that has a similar 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 with 258 bhp and slightly lower 406 lb-ft of torque. So America has a huge petrol V8 and a small but potent four-cylinder, while Germany has chosen to rely on turbo V6 diesels.

Without spoiling too much of the video, let's just say that the results are somewhat unexpected. Can one of the most powerful production pickup trucks in the world take the crown? Will the more modern and torque-focused turbo diesels out of Europe put up too much of a fight? Or will the smaller but lighter Ford Ranger Raptor surprise everyone? Watch the video to find out.