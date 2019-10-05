Formula 1’s 2020 calendar has been officially signed off by the FIA, following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council on Friday.

The 22-race schedule, which is the biggest in F1 history, will begin in Australia on March 15 and conclude in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

The two new events being added to the schedule, Vietnam on April 5 and the Dutch GP on May 3, are both subject to their circuits (Hanoi street track and Zandvoort respectively) being officially homologated.

2020 season preparations:

The WMSC also discussed a number of changes to the 2020 Sporting Regulations, which is expected to include the addition of a number of reverse grid qualifying races, but these will only be signed off by a later electronic vote.

F1 has also confirmed that there will be two three-day tests prior to the start of the season, with both taking place at Barcelona.

The first test will run from February 19-21, while the second will take place from February 26-28.

2020 Formula 1 calendar:

Date Event Venue
March 15  Australian GP Melbourne
March 22  Bahrain GP  Sakhir
April 5 Vietnam Vietnam GP Hanoi*
April 19  Chinese GP Shanghai
May 3 Netherlands Netherlands GP Zandvoort*
May 10  Spanish GP Barcelona
May 24  Monaco GP Monte Carlo
June 7  Azerbaijan GP Baku
June 14  Canadian GP Montreal
June 28  French GP Le Castellet
July 5  Austrian GP Spielberg
July 19  British GP Silverstone
August 2  Hungarian GP Budapest
August 30  Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps
September 6  Italian GP Monza
September 20  Singapore GP Marina Bay
September 27  Russian GP Sochi
October 11  Japanese GP Suzuka
October 25  United States GP Austin
November 1  Mexican GP Mexico City
November 15  Brazilian GP Sao Paulo
November 29  Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina
* Subject to circuit homologation
Source: Motorsport.com