Originally scheduled to debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show last month, the new Golf was pushed back to an October reveal to give the ID.3 electric hatchback all the attention at IAA. We now know when exactly the wraps will come off the eighth generation of Volkswagen’s best-selling car, which has racked up more than 35 million sales since its introduction back in March 1974.

In an e-mail sent to Motor1.com, VW says it will premiere the Mk8 on October 24 at a special event organised at home in Wolfsburg, Germany and scheduled to start at 18:00 CEST / 17:00 GMT+1 / 12:00 EST. Under the banner of “Life Happens with a Golf,” the event will be all about the eighth iteration of the hugely popular compact hatchback and its aim to “set new standards with its unmistakable design, intelligent digitalisation, networked assistance systems, and the entire range of efficient and electrified powertrains,” says the e-mail.

Production of the new Golf has already commenced in Wolfsburg where the estate will also be produced as a decision to move assembly of the more practical body style from the Zwickau plant in Germany.

There will be some changes to the global Golf lineup as well taking into account VW recently said there are no plans to come out with a new Sportsvan since sales of MPVs are declining. In addition, the three-door Golf is unlikely to make a return, while the e-Golf is being phased out to make room for the aforementioned ID.3.

Following the Golf’s debut in three weeks from today, its roomier Czech cousin will be unveiled on November 11 when Skoda will introduce the fourth-generation Octavia. The mechanically related SEAT Leon and Audi A3 Sportback should follow shortly to refresh the VW Group’s core MQB-based compact offerings.