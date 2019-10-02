Ferrari Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel got over his Russian Grand Prix disappointment by enjoying a day karting with renowned manufacturer and race team Tony Kart at Lonato in Italy on Monday.

Vettel, who exited Sunday’s F1 race with a hybrid failure on his Ferrari SF90, flew from Russia to Italy for a day with the famous kart team that has run a number of star names in their early years – including Vettel himself in 2001.

“Sunday was bad, and although there was a high chance I could do better, I was coming here anyway,” Vettel told TKART Magazine. “It’s a shame I can only make it so rarely, I’d like to make it more often. It’s a lot of fun.

“I like to do karting, I’d like to do more, but I don’t have time with all the [F1] races. Maybe I need to be better organised!”

During the day Vettel drove a superkart for the first time, and said he enjoyed the new challenge of driving a kart with gears.

“It was the first time for me doing shifters,” he said. “You need to drive it a bit different, and obviously with the gears it’s a bit more like driving the cars. I enjoyed it a lot.”

For the full interview, check out TKART Magazine’s video…

 
Source: Motorsport.com

Gallery: Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart in Lonato

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart shifter in Lonato
10 Photos
Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart shifter in Lonato Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart shifter in Lonato Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart shifter in Lonato Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart shifter in Lonato Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart shifter in Lonato Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart shifter in Lonato Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart shifter in Lonato