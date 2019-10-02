This year, August wasn't as hot as it used to be in the past few years in the plug-in electric car market. The global plug-in passenger car sales decreased year-over-year.

According to the EV Sales Blog, total sales amounted to close to 158,000, which is 9% less than a year ago, at a market share of 2%.

As Europe temporarily remains the only major market with noticeable positive growth rate, a 12% decrease in China (the world's largest EV market) had a tremendous impact on the whole segment.

The most important thing is, however, to distinguish BEVs from PHEVs, because all-electric cars managed to improve even in those challenging times:

BEVs: up 8% and 76% share in the overall plug-in car market

and in the overall plug-in car market PHEVs: down 39% and 24% share in overall plug-in car market

After eight months, sales exceed 1,424,000 at an average market share of 2.3%.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – August 2019

Models rank

The Tesla Model 3 had its best off-peak month in August with an estimated 21,000 sales. For the year, Model 3 is more than 100,000 above the 2nd best model.

SAIC Baojun E-Series was the second-best model in August with 8,698 (31,900), followed by BAIC EU-Series - 7,580 (65,593 YTD)

In general, other models are not able to reach five-digit results, and only four (besides the Model 3) were above 5,000.

Stats after eight months:

Manufacturers rank

Tesla, with 26,758 sales (best off-peak month), has strengthened its first place position for the year. Only three other Chinese manufacturers noted five-digit sales results in August:

Tesla: 26,758 and 210,092 YTD

BYD: 16,036 and 173,192 YTD

BAIC: 16,930 and 94,789 YTD

SAIC: 13,655 and 88,516 YTD

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM