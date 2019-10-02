Ahead of its world premiere in just a couple of weeks, the electric Volvo XC40 is back for a second round of teasers revealing more details about the company’s first-ever EV. The eco-friendly crossover was actually first previewed back in 2016 with the 40.1 concept and now it’s getting reading to put on production-ready apparel with a design slightly different than the conventionally powered XC40.

With the internal combustion engine (ICE) gone, it means the battery-powered crossover doesn’t need a big grille to cool down the internals. For this reason, Volvo has covered the conventional grille with a panel finished in the same colour as the rest of the body to enable a more cohesive look. The newly added piece of bodywork also contains the company’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform, which will turn the XC40 Electric into what Volvo argues will be one of the safest cars ever.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Electric

10 Photos

There’s another benefit to getting rid of the ICE as the electric motor occupies less space, therefore freeing up more room at the front and allowing the engineers to create a front trunk space or “frunk” with approximately 30 litres of extra cargo volume. That might not sound like much, but it’s good enough to store some small items without having to open the regular load compartment at the back.

Buyers will get to pick from eight exterior colours – including a new Sage Green metallic shade – and combine them with a black roof offered as standard to create a contrasting effect. Compared to the normal XC40, its electric sibling will have two fresh 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs allowing greater personalisation while configuring your perfect compact crossover from the Swedes.

The teaser video attached at the top gives us the opportunity to have a look at the swanky new graphics of the instrument cluster, which has obviously been adapted for the vehicle’s electric powertrain. The transitions between various screens look silky smooth, and the graphics are crystal clear and easy to read. What the clip is not showing but Volvo mentions in the adjacent press release are the “sporty styling details” of the interior where there are going to be carpets made from recycled materials.

Based on the company’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the all-electric XC40 will be just as roomy on the inside as its petrol- or diesel-fuelled sibling taking into consideration the battery pack has been integrated into the floor.

More details will be released in the weeks to come prior to the October 16 debut.

