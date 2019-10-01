Go fast and bring the whole family.
Expanding its already impressive M portfolio, BMW today introduces two new additions to the performance range: The X5 M and X6 M, both only available in the UK in Competition spec. Based on the third iteration of the X5 and X6, the M and M Competition models offer more luxury, more style, more tech, and of course, more horsepower than the standard SUVs on which they're based.
Both the X5 M and X6 M use the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. In the standard M variants to be available outside the UK, power is a hearty 600 bhp and 553 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of 33 bhp over the outgoing M models, allowing for a 60 mile-per-hour sprint of 3.8 seconds. But the M Competition model pumps up the power even more.
Using the same twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8, the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition produce 617 bhp at full tilt. Though, the same 553 lb-ft of torque from the traditional M variants carries over. Paired to a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission (same as the standard M models), the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition can sprint to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.
Opt for the extra M Driver's package, though, and that increases the top speed figure to 177 mph. Buyers who choose the package also get an instant invite to one of BMW's Performance Centre Driving Schools for driver training so they can cope with all that newfound speed.
But speed isn't the only thing that separates these new M models from their traditional counterparts. BMW and M engineers reworked the suspension, giving these models an adaptive M suspension setup and with Active Roll Stabilisation standard (both M and M Competition). The brakes are larger too – 395-millimetre front disks with fixed six-piston calipers and 380-millimetres rear disks – and both the X5 M and X6 M ride on new 21-inch M Sport wheels. Buyers also select three different driving modes from behind the wheel: Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus.
BMW upgraded both the exterior and interior with M elements, including trim-specific kidney grilles, aerodynamic side mirrors, and larger vents, as well as unique M-coloured stitching, illuminated door sills and unique knee padding inside. Of course, like the standard X5 and X6, the M models also adopt BMW's Live Cockpit Professional with the latest version of the iDrive infotainment system. The centre screen stretches to a whopping 12.3 inches.
There's plenty more on the options list that buyers can peruse when these two hot crossovers go on sale in April 2020. The X5 M Competition model asks £110,610 OTR while the X6 M Competition is priced from £113,310 OTR. Order books in the UK are open now.
Third generation of the high-performance BMW M GmbH models in the luxury Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) segments. Overall concept reprises the classical M blueprint for dynamics, agility and precision; combines with the versatility, extrovert design and modern luxury for which BMW X models are renowned:
BMW X5 M Competition Output: 625 hp, max. torque: 750 Nm; fuel consumption combined: 21.7 – 22.1 mpg; CO2 emissions combined: 296 – 291 g/km.
BMW X6 M Competition Output: 625 hp, max. torque: 750 Nm; fuel consumption combined: 22.2 – 22.6 mpg; CO2 emissions combined: 289 – 284 g/km.
- X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition models available in the UK, available to order now at BMW retailers. X5 M Competition priced from £110,610 OTR and X6 M Competition priced from £113,310 OTR.
- Show premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2019. New BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition model will launch together from April 2020.
- Significant power hike: high-revving 4.4-litre V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. Maximum output raised by 50 hp (Competition models) over predecessors – to 625 hp. Peak torque: 750 Nm. Ultra-high-rigidity engine mounting. Cooling and oil supply systems tuned to top-level dynamic performance. Sports exhaust system delivers emotionally stirring soundtrack.
- Versatile power delivery of unwavering authority: eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. Characteristics of M xDrive all‑wheel-drive system with rear-biased setup can be adjusted in 4WD / 4WD Sport modes. M xDrive teams up with Active M Differential to optimise traction and dynamics.
- Matchless performance: Acceleration of 0 to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds / 3.8 seconds (BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition) – up to 0.4 seconds faster than predecessors.
- Unique overall concept raises performance above that of any rival. Seamless interplay of powertrain, chassis and body serves up sublimely controllable agility and dynamism in spades. Intensive setup work at the Miramas and Arjeplog testing facilities, on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife and at other race circuits.
- Extensive package of measures increase stiffness of the body structure and suspension mountings. Model-specific chassis technology with bespoke kinematic and elastokinematic properties.
- M-specific adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, active roll stabilisation, M Servotronic steering and DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) including M Dynamic Mode. M light-alloy wheels in 21‑inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear fitted as standard.
- M compound brakes with outstanding stopping power. Integrated braking system enables individual configuration of pedal feel under braking.
- Extrovert body design represents visual expression of supreme potency. Familiar SAV / SAC proportions combine with signature M features optimising cooling air supply and aerodynamics: large air intakes, BMW kidney grille with double bars, M gills on the front side panels, roof/rear spoiler, rear apron with diffuser elements, exhaust system with two sets of twin tailpipes. Competition models have standalone design elements. BMW Individual special paint finish available for BMW X models for the first time.
- Exclusive, luxurious interior: raised seating position creates majestic M feeling. Generous feeling of space, high degree of variability, M‑specific cockpit design. BMW Head-Up Display with M-specific readouts fitted as standard. M multifunction seats and BMW Individual fine-grain Merino full leather trim also standard. Exclusive leather upholstery for the Competition models.
- Setup buttons for direct access to the settings for the engine, dampers, steering, M xDrive and braking system. Two individually composed overall setups can be selected using M buttons on the steering wheel.
- M Mode allows driver assistance system interventions, instrument cluster displays and Head-Up Display readouts to be configured individually. Choice of ROAD and SPORT settings, plus TRACK in the Competition models.
- Standard specification includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, and the Parking Assistant. Large selection of driver assistance systems and BMW Laserlight available as options.