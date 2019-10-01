After working on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the 911 GT2 RS, the tuning gurus from TechArt are back on focus with their new package for the latest generation Porsche 911 (992). It’s a pretty comprehensive kit, which provides performance upgrades, visual tweaks, and interior touches for the German sports car.

Taking a look at the outside, you can’t help but notice the large front bumper splitter, joined by new side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a massive fixed rear wing at the back. It’s a rather special spoiler though, as it’s made of a glass-like transparent and high-tensile polycarbonate material called Makrolon. If you don’t like the design of the wing, TechArt offers you a stylish spoiler add-on that attaches to the factory spoiler as an alternative.

A set of mixed wheels is also available. The TechArt Daytona II set brings 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloys with a special design inspired by the wheel design of some Porsche 911 (996). Also, a 30-mm lower sports suspension is offered, as well as a sports exhaust system with controllable exhaust valves.

Inside the cabin, you can find the seats are upholstered in leather and virgin wool, similar to what TechArt did with the Cayenne last year. Aluminium pedals, handcrafted steering wheel, and other visual upgrades are available for the 911’s cabin.

In terms of power, TechArt brings a performance kit, boosting the power output of the 911 Carrera 4S to 503 bhp and 450 pound-feet of twist, up 59 bhp and 59 lb-ft from the stock numbers. Weirdly enough, the upgrade is only accessible when the car is in Sport and Sport Plus modes, while in Normal mode the 911 remains in factory configuration.