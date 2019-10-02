When you look at trends in the automotive industry there appears to be two certain trends – in a few years most cars will be SUVs, and every car will be battery-powered.

That's what everyone seems to be telling us. Well, everyone except Jaguar Land Rover.

In a new report by Automotive News Europe, the British carmaker has apparently said that perhaps battery power won't be the best solution for its larger SUVs.

Big, bulky SUVs need extra power to overcome things like wind resistance and extra weight that come with the SUV territory. The means a bigger battery is needed.

"The larger the vehicle the larger the aero challenge. If you're not careful you end up with such big batteries and you make the vehicles so heavy that as you race down the autobahn the range disappears," Jaguar Land Rover's head of engineering Nick Rogers, told journalists at the company's new design studio.

So far Jaguar Land Rover's only electric vehicle is the I-Pace, a car dubbed an SUV, but something that's more akin to a large family hatchback. For its bigger vehicles, the company is rolling out a range of plug-in hybrids, but not all-electric models.

Because of that Jaguar Land Rover is looking at 'other technologies', namely fuel cells for its bigger vehicles. The company's former technical director Wolfgang Ziebart branded fuel cells as 'complete nonsense', but Rogers has called hydrogen a 'fantastic' solution, but insisted that "it only makes sense if you're creating the hydrogen with renewable energy."

Jaguar previously announced a partnership with BMW on electric vehicles, and the German company is already working with Toyota on fuel cell technology – something Jaguar could potentially benefit from.

However, fuel cell-powered cars are around 10 times more expensive than electric cars at the moment, according to BMW board member Klaus Froehlich, and although BMW is planning to launch fuel cell-powered X5 and X7s in the next two years, prices won't be comparable until at least 2025.