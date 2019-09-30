Hands down one of the most special production cars from Mercedes, the SLR McLaren Stirling Moss is one of the rarest to carry the three-pointed star. Only 75 examples of the spectacular open-top supercar were ever made as a tribute to legendary British racing driver Sir Stirling Craufurd Moss and his racing success in the iconic 300 SLR at Mille Miglia and Targa Florio.

YouTube star Supercar Blondie was invited to Germany in northern Stuttgart to check out Mechatronik GmbH’s impressive collection of Mercedes models. They have not one, not two, but three of these SLRs, with the white one being the rarest of the trio as only a couple were built in this shade combined with carbon fibre accents. They also happen to have other rare cars, including an opulent Maybach G650 Landaulet, a completely silent SLS Electric Drive, and the one-off Exelero we talked about earlier this month.

Gallery: Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss owned by Mechatronik

22 Photos

Getting back to the Stirling Moss, it was actually the lightest of all SLR versions even though it was longer and wider. It tipped the scales at 1,551 kilograms, some 200 kg less than the normal SLR, and did not have a roof at all. To make it fully live up to the speedster body style, Mercedes got rid of the windscreen and replaced it with two tiny wind deflectors measuring only two centimetres in height. Behind the driver and the front passenger are two scoops incorporated into the body and containing the rollover bar.

Although not visible in this video, the Stirling Moss was sold with a tonneau cover that was placed over the passenger seat to improve aerodynamics when the driver was riding solo. Even though it came out a decade ago, it’s still one of the quickest-accelerating and fastest models from Mercedes, completing the run to 62 mph in less than three and a half seconds before topping out at 217 mph.

These rarely come up for sale, but when they do, owners are asking Mercedes-AMG One money for them.