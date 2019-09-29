Mercedes is selling two very rare coupes through its All Time Stars service which helps prospective owners purchase classic Mercedes. In its most recent crop of listings, Mercedes is selling an SL Mille Miglia Edition and an SLS AMG GT Final Edition.

If you’re not familiar, the Mille Miglia is an open road endurance race that takes place in Italy. Started in 1927, the Mille Miglia was regularly raced until its formal end in 1957. The Miglia Miglia was reborn in 1977 as a classic rally which allows only cars built pre-1957 that raced in the Mille Miglia to participate.

As you would imagine racing these older cars requires some ground support. In the case of Mercedes, they built 12 special edition SLs to support their racers and today you can own one of these rare editions. Imagine owning a rare Mercedes built to support the same 300 SLR race car piloted by Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson.

The collector’s edition SL320 Mille Miglia can be yours for only EUR66,890. This one of 12 SL is an interesting piece of Mercedes history with a real connection to one of the world’s greatest races.

If classic SLs aren’t your thing Mercedes is also selling am SLS AMG GT Final Edition for an eye-watering EUR445,890. This limited edition SLS AMG GT was part of the final 350 units of AMG’s SLS coupe and roadsters.

Final Edition SLS’s final 350 unit run was comprised of both coupes and roadsters. These final cars featured a more powerful M159 V8 from the AMG SLS GT that produces 583 bhp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

The final edition AMG SLSs represents the end of the line for naturally aspirated V8s for Mercedes. The AMG GT that replaced the SLS uses a twin-turbo V8 instead of the legendary 6.2-litre M159 V-8.

Thanks to the great selection of classic Mercedes on All Time Stars, Mercedes collectors of every interest can find a car that piques their interest.