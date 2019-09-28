After introducing the M versions of the X5 and X6 about a decade ago, BMW launched their smaller siblings earlier this year with the rollout of the X3 M and X4 M together with their hotter M Competition derivatives. Production of both new M products commenced in April, but one tuner from Germany has already managed to get its hands on the conventionally styled version of the performance SUV.

Manhart is its name and “MHX3 600” is its game. YouTube star Shmee headed to the tuner’s shop to check out the muscular X3 M Competition, which although doesn’t look all that different compared to the standard model, it secretly packs a mightier punch. That’s because the engine you’ll find in the next M3 – an inline-six 3.0-litre with two turbochargers – no longer produces the stock 510 bhp as it has been massaged to push out a meaty 630 bhp. Peak torque for the S58 engine is also seriously up from the series 442 lb-ft to 579 lb-ft.

Gallery: 2020 BMW X3 M Competition by Manhart

Aside from fiddling with the BMW engine, Manhart removed the standard wheels to make room for its large 21-inch wheels with a gold pinstripe to match the other contrasting accents applied onto the bodywork. It sits 30 millimeters closer to the road thanks to a custom set of H&R lowering springs, while the back holds the quad 100-mm ceramic tips part of the aftermarket exhaust system made from stainless steel.

Considering the standard BMW X3 M Competition only needs 4.1 seconds to complete the journey to 62 mph, Manhart’s version can likely do the job in under four thanks to the healthy power boost. Unsurprisingly, the tuner is offering a similar upgrade package for the sleeker X4 M Competition, which should deliver nearly identical performances like the ones experienced by Shmee on the unrestricted sections of the glorious Autobahn.