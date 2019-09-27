A new wave of BEVs and PHEVs makes us very optimistic about future growth in Europe in 2020.
Passenger electric car sales in Western Europe are booming, reaching more than an 80% growth rate over the first eight months of this year.
According to the latest data from industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, the Tesla Model 3 with some 46,000 registrations took 22% share out of the overall BEV market.
Another Tesla success is that as a brand, Tesla beat all other manufacturers even when including plug-in hybrids. With around 55,000 registrations Tesla should be able to stay on top also in September (usually the last month of a quarter is the strongest for Tesla).
Interestingly, Hyundai almost matched Renault with BEV sales around 30,000:
One of the key factors behind the outstanding BEV growth in Western Europe is the Tesla Model 3: