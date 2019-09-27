Over the last few months, we’ve heard various representatives from both companies saying there would be a sequel to the GT86 and BRZ, and now the Japanese brands have issued a press release officially confirming a second generation of the sports car duo. Titled “Toyota and Subaru Agree on New Business and Capital Alliance,” the PR (attached at the end) goes through the details of the partnership, including the “joint development of the next-generation Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ.”

The recently signed deal also involves working together to engineer new all-wheel-drive models and giving Subaru the right to expand its use of Toyota’s hybrid technology after using it in the Crosstrek Hybrid. In addition, the tie-up will focus on collaborating in the fields of autonomous driving and connected cars.

The updated alliance between the two automakers also involves capital ties as Toyota’s shares in Subaru will increase from the current 16.83% to a minimum of 20%. According to the press release, going down this road means Subaru will “become an affiliated company of Toyota.” The company behind the Impreza will be buying shares in Toyota worth up to 80 billion yen ($741 million).

The expanded association follows a similar agreement announced in June about the joint development of a new platform dedicated to battery-electric vehicles. The two will also be working together on a new pure EV using Toyota’s electrification tech and Subaru’s AWD knowhow that will serve as the backbone of the jointly developed architecture.

Details about the next GT86 / BRZ have not been disclosed, but a Toyota chief engineer recently said the second-generation GT86 is going to be better to drive than the Supra. Latest reports churned by the rumour mill suggest the new sports cars could switch from the Impreza platform to Toyota’s TNGA architecture, but with the engine borrowed from the Ascent.

With no spy shots of prototypes whatsoever, it likely means the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ won’t transition to the next generation anytime soon.