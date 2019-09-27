Hide press release Show press release

Rueil-Malmaison, 26 September 2019

CITROËN PRESENTS SPACETOURER THE CITROËNIST CONCEPT AT THE LEISURE VEHICLES MOTOR SHOW

 Citroën is a major player in the motorhome market and continues to reinforce its position as Europe’s second favourite manufacturer in 2019.

 The Brand invites fans of motorhomes to visit the Leisure Vehicle Motor Show from 28 September to 6 October 2019 at Paris - Le Bourget.

 During this 54th edition of the show, Citroën will present its SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept: a versatile, modern, and connected van concept. This motorhome, which can carry the bicycle Rider The Citroënist by Martone, is aimed at all those in search of adventure and interested in connected tools.

 Citroën will also invite the visitors to test its range of leisure vehicles.

01. CITROËN: EUROPE’S NUMBER 2 MANUFACTURER

Once again this year Citroën will be present at the Leisure Vehicle Motor Show at Paris-Le Bourget from 28 September to 6 October 2019. The Brand will exhibit all the know-how that allows it to be a key player in the motorhome market. A success for Citroën, shown by its continued rank as the number 2 vehicle manufacturer chosen by fans of motorhomes.

At the end of June 2019, Citroën had a European market share of more than 11.7% (+1.7pts) in the motorhome segment, with sales up by 29% in its 4 main markets: Germany, France, England, and Italy. The SpaceTourer and Jumper models, both convertible, are proof of Citroën’s dynamism. They have played a big part in this growth with sales up by 68% and 4% respectively in the first half of 2019 (versus the first half of 2018).

02. CITROËN’S MOTORHOME : SPACETOURER THE CITROËNIST CONCEPT

As an iconic and modern offer, SpaceTourer is the ideal support for many transformations. This compact and convivial van is the best illustration. It was first unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show and is eagerly awaited at the Leisure Vehicles Show. Its name refers to the fans’ attachment to the Brand, whose DNA it perpetuates: a graphic shape, full of character, and a promise of mobility in absolute comfort, loyal to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept is a vehicle designed and equipped for leisure, an object for escapism with extended capacities which can transport a very fashionable model of bicycle, made with the expertise our partner Martone.



In short, SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept is:

- A van with functional design. To strengthen the identity of this concept, SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept sports an elegant Black and White colour code which ensures the harmony between the exterior and the interior, with occasional touches of the Martone red to highlight the line of the bodywork, the wheels and the seats.

- A nomadic and easy to handle van. SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept is fully equipped to live a life of freedom while staying connected. This motorhome concept offers a specific interior layout (with pop-up roof) developed by a manufacturer of vans made into motorhomes. It sleeps 2 people and can store a bicycle thanks to a double storage rail on the floor inside, and has a practical and modulable multimedia cabinet forming a connected desk and a TV screen.

- A robust and practical van. Capable of responding to more intensive usages or going off the beaten track, it can count on its high ground clearance and all-wheel drive, made by Automobiles Dangel, while preserving the comfort, road- holding and performances of the SpaceTourer. Its BlueHDi 150 S&S BVM6 engine ensures power and versatility at every moment.

- An extended freedom of movement. SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept has been designed to carry the exclusive bicycle “Rider The Citroënist by Martone”, developed in partnership with Martone. This bicycle, which mirrors the stylistic codes of the concept, is available for online purchase on www.lifestyle.citroen.com at the price of 950 Euros alongside other “The Citroënist” products.

03. CITROËN: A HUNDRED-YEAR-OLD BRAND

A popular brand in the noble sense of the term, Citroën has always worked to promote mobility and escapism at a price accessible to the maximum number. Loyal to 100 years of innovation at Citroën, SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept proudly shows its link to a century of history with its large-format sticker “The Citroënist Est.1919”. SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept was recently honoured next to Ami One Concept, 19_19 Concept and historic cars, during ‘The Gathering of the Century’, which was held mid- July at la Ferté-Vidame (Eure-et-Loir, France). A key event initiated by the brand's collectors, which was a true popular success, with more than 60,000 people from all around the world !

Linking the centenary brand and the concept-car, a Citroën test-drive centre will also be proposed to visitors of the Leisure Vehicle Motor Show 2019. Provided for the third year running, it will allow a dynamic test around Le Bourget of current models fitted out as leisure vehicles on the Citroën Jumper base by the manufacturers Adria and Mc Louis.

Practical info

The Leisure Vehicle Motor Show is an unmissable annual event for fans and professionals of motorhomes, caravans, trailers, equipment and accessories. It is the biggest showcase for leisure vehicles in Europe and over 90,000 visitors are expected at this event.

Dates: Saturday 28 September to Sunday 6 October 2019 Place: Paris - Le Bourget exhibition hall

Opening times: 10am to 7pm

The Citroën brand

