The UK home of SAIC and MG Design marked its first anniversary be unveiling a unique MG ZS art car.

The crossover with the pretty paintwork, which is the work of Advanced Design director Carl Gotham and his team was the result of a collaboration between UK-based stencil artist DS_Art and the Chinese-owned MG, and it is now on display at MG's head office in Marylebone.

The aim of the art car is to showcase Advanced London’s activity show its support for the wider design community in London during the week-long London Design Festival.

"Our first year at the London studio has been very exciting allowing us to be located right at the heart of one of the world’s foremost design-conscious cities," said Gotham, Advanced Design director. "It has been extremely rewarding seeing our team grow over the past year and our collaboration with DS_Art to create this one-off MG ZS is a great highlight for all of us."

DS_Art, added: "The life of a stencil artist is one of contradiction. The act of spray-painting is immediate and chaotic; yet the stencil is created painstakingly with absolute precision. A suitable medium for an artist whose art is full of contradiction. Over the past 12 months, I’ve created wall clocks, eight-storey-high elevator art, chess sets and now proud to add the MG ZS to my portfolio. I’m proud of the work we have done on this and I look forward to welcoming members of the public to the open studio on Thursday to see it."

Advanced London is also announcing the winners of the European round of the annual SAIC Design Challenge, a global initiative run in collaboration with the London Royal College of Art to help develop the next generation of designers.

"Our aim is to be ahead of future trends in design and that is why we are actively engaging with people within our community to nurture new talent and bring fresh, creative thinking to the MG and Roewe brands across global markets," Gotham said. "The SAIC Design Challenge is evidence of that, where we mentor talented design students by giving them the creative platform to express themselves."