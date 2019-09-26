AMG is Mercedes’ performance brand that takes your everyday luxury Mercedes and adds attitude and a wicked punch in the face. As Mercedes has expanded its lineup, the number of AMG-branded vehicles has grown as well. However, not every Mercedes vehicle is ripe for the AMG treatment. There are some vehicles, according to Motor Trend, that will not receive the full AMG upgrade – the Mercedes B-Class and the Mercedes EQC.

The two non-AMG Mercedes models make sense. The B-Class is the brand’s hatchback designed for growing families. Tacking on a pricey AMG package that adds power and not much else isn’t something most families would want to navigate. However, Mercedes isn’t letting the aspiring car enthusiast get away so easily. The automaker will offer an AMG Line package that gives the B-Class some sporty aesthetic bits without the power bump. Plus, there are other "cheap" AMG options such as the A35.

The Mercedes EQC is the automaker’s mainstream electric vehicle. AMG chief Tobias Moers told Motor Trend the EV wouldn’t receive a full AMG version. Instead, there’ll be an AMG line package that likely adds several appearance bits like larger wheels and trim to give the electrified crossover some more visual pizzazz. That’s not to say the EQC is a slouch. The powertrain produces 402 bhp and is capable of propelling the crossover to 60 miles per hour in under 5 seconds.

AMG isn’t avoiding electricity, though. The performance brand is working on a hybrid version of the four-door AMG GT that would compete against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The next-generation C63 and S63 AMG models will switch to plug-in hybrid powertrains, too, further putting the AMG brand into the middle of the auto industry’s electric revolution. Oh, and don’t expect AMG to dabble in converting the company’s commercial vans into the high-speed cargo haulers.