The Volkswagen Golf SV may be cancelled in the United Kingdom, but that won’t be the case for the estate variant in the European market. The new eighth generation Golf, which will debut next month, will receive a long roof version sometime in the very near feature, Volkswagen has just confirmed.
A report from exactly a year ago indicated Volkswagen could discontinue the Golf Estate when the MK8 generation arrives. Back then, we were pretty skeptical that this was correct information and now it turns out we were not wrong. The Golf Estate will live on.
In an otherwise boring press release (attached at the end of this page) speaking about a meeting between the employees of VW’s Wolfsburg plant and company's executives, VW briefly mentions “the entire production of the Golf Variant will be relocated to the main plant here in Wolfsburg.” The current Golf Variant is produced in Zwickau, Germany.
For us estate lovers, that’s definitely good news. Golf customers in Europe will basically be able to buy a brand new Golf Estate next year when we expect to see the more practical variant of the Golf MK8.
Referring to the significance of the Wolfsburg plant for the transformation, Osterloh said: "Our colleagues in Wolfsburg are laying the groundwork for the road to climate-neutral mobility, because the Golf 8 will again be the champion in its class and contribute to making the transformation sustainable as well as ensuring good capacity utilization at the plant. Moreover, once the Zwickau plant has been converted to e-mobility, the entire production of the Golf Variant will be relocated to the main plant here in Wolfsburg."
