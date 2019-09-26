German tuning company Arden has a flair for punching up the visuals on luxury cars, and its latest effort focuses on the Bentley Continental GT. We only have a pair of renderings to go on right now, but as you can see, the crux of this upfit is a widebody kit for the already sizeable grand tourer. It’s called the Arden Bentley AB III.

Naturally, the bodywork is all carbon fibre. Arden bolts up wheel arch flares front and rear, adding 50 millimetres per side to the Bentley’s stance. New side skirts connect the enhanced wheel arches, and a custom front spoiler fits over the existing Continental fascia to bring some symmetry to the widebody design in front. The company adds a pair of carbon fibre air scoops to the long bonnet that are said to help regulate heat in the engine bay. At the rear, Arden bolts up a rear diffuser and a bare carbon fibre spoiler to complete the look.

With extra space in the fenders wings to fill, Arden offers a range of lightweight wheel options to complement the aggressive look. The company recommends a set of 22-inch spoked magnesium wheels with staggered 275/35-series rubber up front, and wider 315/30-series tyres at the rear. If the renderings are indicative of the final product, make sure you don’t hit any bumps. Ever.

Arden doesn’t touch the Continental GT’s W12 engine, which already produces 626 bhp from its 6.0-litres of displacement. Still, the car is a 2,200-kg heavyweight so to help at least a little bit, the company offers an upgraded exhaust that is said to increase performance “about 10 percent” while also reducing fuel consumption. We suspect anyone buying a Continental GT – never mind an upfitted one such as this – isn’t concerned about MPGs.

There’s no mention of a cost for the upfit or when it will be available.