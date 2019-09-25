The Mercedes-AMG performance division has some big changes on the horizon, including a move to plug-in hybrid powertrains for its top models and a switch to four-cylinders for lesser versions of the sub-brand's speedy products. AMG boss Tobias Moers dished out the details to Motor Trend.

Moers says that the next generation of the range-topping C63 (existing model pictured) and S63 make a switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain. He doesn't offer too many specifics about the powertrain but indicates that the system is different from the Mercedes' non-AMG PHEVs.

Separately, Moers notes that the AMG is working on a hybrid version of the four-door AMG GT as a competitor against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The powertrain reportedly uses the division's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor on each axle. The horsepower output for this setup is still a mystery but should cut the acceleration figure to 60 miles per hour to under 3.0 seconds.

As previously reported, AMG also plans to install the M139 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder from models like the CLA 45 into more vehicles. It's likely to be the engine for the next-gen replacement for the C43. In current applications, this engine offers up to 416 bhp and redlines at 7,200 rpm.

Tobias indicates to Motor Trend that all AMG products after 2021 would have all-wheel drive. For example, look for the future C63 to have a sophisticated system like the latest E63 that can channel all of the power to the rear from a driver-selectable setting.