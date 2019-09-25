The hybrid van will be priced from £39,145.

Ford has announced pricing for the new plug-in hybrid version of the Transit van.

The commercial vehicle, which is the first with plug-in hybrid technology for zero-emission driving capability in the one-tonne van segment, will start at £39,145 excluding VAT.

That price will get you the Leader trim. For an additional £1,450 you can get the Trend trim level while the Limited trim will start from £42,950. The Transit will be offered in a single L1 H1 variant, with Van or Kombi bodystyles. A minibus version, the Tourneo Custom is also available, which seats eight people.

Air-conditioning and a heated windscreen are standard on all models, as is the FordPass Connect on-board modem. Ford’s voice-activated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, featuring an eight-inch colour touchscreen, is among the optional tech features. Active Park Assist and Lane-Keeping Alert supported by standard electric power-assisted steering that is optimised for city driving and easy manoeuvring in busy commercial environments is another optional feature.

The van has an all-electric driving range of 35 miles and full range of over 310 miles when combined with the 1.0 litre Ecoboost engine.

Charging takes just 4.3 hours using a domestic 240-volt 10-amp power supply, or 2.7 hours using a commercial type-2 AC vehicle charger and additional electrical energy is captured through regenerative charging when the vehicle decelerates or brakes. The battery system also comes with a standard eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

To get the best out of the hybrid drivetrain there are four selectable driving modes; EV Auto which provides the optimum blend of performance and efficiency, EV Now which prioritises usage of stored battery energy for emissions-free driving, EV Later which prioritises the range extender and leverages regenerative charging to most efficiently maintain the current level of battery charge, and EV Charge which utilises the range extender to power the vehicle and to top up the battery.

To make sure the Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid uses pure-electric power in low-emission zones, the standard Geofencing module automatically switches the vehicle to EV Now mode when entering such a zone, or a user-specified geofenced area.

Thanks to careful packaging of the van system the van has an unchanged 6.0m3 load volume and a 1,130kg net payload.

The Ford Transit PHEV is available to order now with deliveries set to start before the year is out.

