The Volkswagen Group tuning specialists from ABT are back with a new performance package for three of Audi’s most popular large cars. This time, the Kempten-based firm does its magic on the A6, A7, and Q8 models of the brand with the four rings in their versions with the 3.0-litre TFSI engine.

In stock form, the turbocharged trio offers 340 bhp coming from the six-cylinder petrol engine. The ABT Power kit brings that number to 402 bhp for all three cars, while peak torque is up from 369 pound-feet to 406 lb-ft. While ABT is not providing exact details on the performance upgrades made to the engine, it says it has used its advanced ABT Engine Control module to extract 68 ponies (51 kW) from the 3.0-liter TFSI.

Gallery: Audi A6, A7, and Q8 by ABT

10 Photos

In addition to the power boost, ABT also offers the ABT Level Control unit, which attaches to the standard air suspension of the Q8 and offers an electronically-controlled suspension lowering for the big SUV. Also, the German tuner will happily sell you an aerodynamic body kit for the “big three,” as well as interior trim upgrades. A large range of custom wheels is also available and all can be previewed through the company’s online configurator.

Some of ABT’s latest tuning projects were the A1 Sportback tuned to 236 bhp and 266 lb-ft, as well as the Skoda Kodiaq RS with 267 diesel bhp from a 2.0-litre TDI engine. Probably the most impressive recent ABT package dials the Golf GTI TCR to an impressive 335 bhp, 118 bhp more than the most powerful stock Golf GTI Mk7.