Complementing McLaren’s Sports, Super, and Ultimate Series lineups, the new GT targets a different crowd as it’s the more relaxing and comfortable model of the range. But even though it was not conceived to take down speed or Nürburgring lap time records, it still has to live up to Woking’s heritage and the hefty price tag that comes with that. With a sprint to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and a 0-124 mph in 9 seconds, the GT is by no means slow.

A new onboard video of the latest McLaren allows us to witness the sheer power and torque of the GT through an acceleration test from a standstill. With 612 bhp and 465 lb-ft on tap, the “softer” model of the range is a McLaren through and through when it comes to accelerating off the line. To obtain the best possible results, launch control was activated to squeeze every bit of performance from the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine.

There are very few places on Earth where one could legally test its top speed of 203 mph, but it’s worth mentioning the GT is actually not the slowest McLaren on sale. The entry-level 540C sold in some countries tops out at 199 mph, which is considerably less than the company's speed king, the spectacular 250-mph Speedtail.

It’s understandable why many would argue this is the McLaren to get considering the GT offers a good chunk of the performance you’ll find in the hotter models combined with the extra practicality of a grand tourer. However, as we pointed out in our review, the GT is far from being perfect taking into account it’s missing some essential features like ventilated and massaging seats, despite the hefty £163,000 price tag before options. In addition, safety and assistance kit like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring or lane-departure warning is MIA, much like automatic front braking.

Getting back to the thrilling level of performance it offers even though it’s “only” a GT, it makes us anxious to see what McLaren is cooking up with the hardcore 750LT expected to land in 2020.