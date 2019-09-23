Lithium is - as the name indicates - the key element of all lithium-ion batteries. As it turns out, this lightest metal is sourced in volume from just a few countries.

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, some 91 percent of all lithium comes from Australia (44%), Chile (34%), and Argentina (13%) - data for the year 2017.

The Lithium element itself is one of the most abundant globally, but the viability of extraction makes a few markets especially favourable. If anything happens, the world can switch to lithium from other countries after investing in new facilities, which gives us peace of mind about the future. In the future, also recycling will become an important source of lithium.

Cobalt, another key cathode material - at least in 2017 - was sourced at 59 percent from the Congo, although it could've changed by now as many companies were not happy about the environmental and humanitarian aspects of local mines.

Natural graphite comes to batteries at 67% from China. Some elements like nickel or manganese are more evenly distributed.

