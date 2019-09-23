Twenty or thirty years back, SUVs were typically seen rampaging through rough terrains where no small car would dare go. However, with the insatiable hunger for high-riding cars globally, SUVs have evolved from off-roading vehicles to the now fast machines. In fact, you can frequently see them now in drag races, such as this one from CarWow.

On this colour-coordinated drag race, CarWow pitted three powerful SUVs – all in red – on a drag race to see which one is the fastest in a straight-line race.

Gallery: Mercedes AMG G63 vs Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV vs Jaguar F-Pace SVR drag race

The contenders are the British Jaguar F-Pace SVR, the Italian Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and the German Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. It's a battle between high-powered European SUVs, but let's put down the numbers first for comparison.

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is the most exciting F-Pace ever created, powered by a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 that churns out 542 bhp and 502 pound-feet of torque. It has a curb weight of 1,775 kilograms.

Next is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which is powered by a rather small yet high-output 2.9L twin-turbocharged engine, capable of producing 503 bhp and 443 lb-ft torque. Even better, it's lighter than the F-Pace, with a curb weight of 1,660 kg.

Last but definitely not the least, the heaviest and the most powerful of the three is the Mercedes AMG G63. Tipping the scales at 2,485 kg, the G63 is powered by a twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 577 bhp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

With all these numbers laid out, which of these three crossed the finish line first? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.